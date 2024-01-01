Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Wichita
  • /
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0587 - Wichita - West, KS
Main picView gallery

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0587 - Wichita - West, KS

Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3080 N. Maize Road

Wichita, KS 67205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

3080 N. Maize Road, Wichita KS 67205

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick N Max - Maize
orange star4.4 • 349
3520 N. Maize Rd #200 Wichita, KS 67205
View restaurantnext
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2441 N Maize Rd #101 Wichita, KS 67205
View restaurantnext
Knolla's Pizza Maize - Maize Kansas
orange star4.7 • 795
4041 N Maize Rd Maize, KS 67101
View restaurantnext
Vita Bella - Wichita
orange starNo Reviews
9310 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
orange star4.4 • 327
7343 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Bionic Burger - 660 N Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
660 N Ridge Road Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wichita

Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge - 417 E Douglas Ave
orange star4.4 • 358
417 E Douglas Ave Wichita, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Maize
orange star4.4 • 349
3520 N. Maize Rd #200 Wichita, KS 67205
View restaurantnext
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
orange star4.4 • 327
7343 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Wichita

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0587 - Wichita - West, KS

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston