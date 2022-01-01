Go
Nothing But Noodles

Nothing but Noodles is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing the highest quality, best tasting, made to order noodle and global pasta dishes available. Serving cuisine that draws on a variety of cultural influences from around the world, including Asian, European, Mediterranean and American, Nothing but Noodles offers something for every member of the family to enjoy!

12740 South Tryon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Scampi$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
Spicy Cajun Pasta$8.50
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. (Spicy)
Pad Thai$8.50
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
Spicy Japanese$8.50
Thick Udon noodles spiked with sugar-lime soy sauce and loaded with fresh broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Topped with bean sprouts and a lime wedge. (Spicy). *Lo Mein Noodles may be substituted if Udon noodles are out of stock
Basil Pesto$8.50
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
5 Breadsticks$2.00
Three Cheese Macaroni$8.50
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses.
Buttery Noodles$7.50
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of three vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo$8.50
Fettuccini pasta tossed with our freshly-made cream sauce. Garnished with parsley and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Beef Stroganoff$11.50
Wavy egg noodles sautéed with tender beef sirloin and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

