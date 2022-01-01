Go
Nothing But Noodles

SALADS • NOODLES

6125 University Drive NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo$10.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Spicy Cajun Pasta$10.00
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
Southwest Chipotle$10.00
Penne pasta in a delicious roasted red pepper cream sauce tossed with fresh red bell peppers, Chipotle peppers and mild onions. Garnished with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)
Three Cheese Macaroni$10.00
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Spaghetti And Meatball$13.00
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Basil Pesto$10.00
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Mozzarella Cheese Bread$6.00
Four Mozzarella cheese-filled breadsticks complimented by a warm, robust marinara dipping sauce.
6 Potstickers$7.50
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
2 Breadsticks$1.00
2 BREADSTICKS
Beef Stroganoff$13.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6125 University Drive NW

Huntsville AL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

