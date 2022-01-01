Go
Nothing But Noodles

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • NOODLES

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 • $$

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)

Popular Items

Three cheese macaroni$9.00
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Spicy Cajun Pasta$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
2 Breadsticks$1.00
2 BREADSTICKS
Basil Pesto$9.00
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Beef Stroganoff$12.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Southwest Chipotle$9.00
Penne pasta in a delicious roasted red pepper cream sauce tossed with fresh red bell peppers, Chipotle peppers and mild onions. Garnished with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Spicy Dish)
6 Potstickers$7.00
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Buttery Noodles$8.00
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Spaghetti And Meatball$12.00
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11

Huntsville AL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
