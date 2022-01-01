Go
Nothing but Noodles

Nothing but Noodles is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing the highest quality, best tasting, made to order noodle and global pasta dishes available. Serving cuisine that draws on a variety of cultural influences from around the world, including Asian, European, Mediterranean and American, Nothing but Noodles offers something for every member of the family to enjoy!

7930 Rea Road

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo$8.75
Fettuccini pasta tossed with our freshly-made cream sauce. Garnished with parsley and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Beef Stroganoff$11.75
Wavy egg noodles sautéed with tender beef sirloin and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
2 Breadsticks$1.00
Buttery Noodles$7.75
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of three vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.
Spicy Cajun Pasta$8.75
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. (Spicy)
5 Breadsticks$2.00
Three Cheese Macaroni$8.75
Fusilli pasta with a special blend fo melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese$6.75
Curly pasta tossed in our three-cheese sauce and topped with shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Basil Pesto$8.75
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Pad Thai$8.75
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
Location

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
