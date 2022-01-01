Nothing Sweeter Bakery
Have a Sweet Day!
40 Noble Blvd
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Noble Blvd
Carlisle PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
one13 Social
Welcome to one13 Social!
Dough & Arrows
We have THE BEST Edible Cookie Dough, Penn State Ice Cream, Delicious Cheesecake, Desserts, & More!
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Polo Lounge & Bar
"We are a smoker friendly bar located at Days Inn North in Carlisle PA. Offering Adult Beverages, Games, Sports, Live entertainment and More. Happy Hour 5:pm - 6:pm & 8:pm - 9:pm everyday."