We source only the highest quality ingredients to offer the best tasting pizza around.
The dough is simply made with just four ingredients: flour, salt, yeast, and water.
The 1,000-degree wood burning oven is a temple of bricks where the pizza comes to life. The crust has a thin layer of crispness and a cloud-like interior full of flavor.

5105 Westwood Dr

Popular Items

Italiano$16.00
San Marzano tomato, calabrese sausage, basil, olive oil, parmesan reggiano, fresh mozzarells
Tiramisu$9.00
sponge cake, mascarpone, rum espresso, chocolate
Lobster Ravioli$29.00
lobster, shrimp, lobster cream sauce, parsley, mascarpone, roasted tomato, calabrese pepper, garlic
NOTO Large Salad$12.00
mixed greens, artichokes, peppers, olives, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing
Bufalina$18.00
Bufala mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomato, olive oil, Sicilian sea salt. Topped with additional Bufala Mozzarella after the bake. (Served Uncut Only)
Cannoli$7.00
2 cannoli per order
filled with sweet ricotta
chocolate, pistachio
Pepperoni$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
Margherita$14.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomato, olive oil, Sicilian sea salt, parmesan reggiano
Arancini$13.00
breaded fried risotto (4 per order), bolognese, marinara, pecorino
romano
Small Noto Salad$6.00
mixed greens, artichokes, olives, peppers, pecorino, creamy Italian dressing
Location

5105 Westwood Dr

St Charles MO

Sunday9:45 am - 2:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:45 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Okane's Kitchen

Online orders must be placed Wed-Sun for pickup the following Tues-Thurs. Come in anytime to pick up any items listed below as "Grab n Go" or the Daily Specials

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0313

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey

Reservations are recommended on weekends: 636.244.0574

Piazza Messina

Come on in and enjoy!

