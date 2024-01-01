Go
Banner picView gallery

Notorious BLT - 485 Fannie St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

485 Fannie St

McDonald, PA 15057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

485 Fannie St, McDonald PA 15057

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext
Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
7851 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
220 McHolme Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
orange starNo Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Industry Public House North Fayette
orange star3.7 • 478
140 Andrew Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonald

North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near McDonald

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (13 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Notorious BLT - 485 Fannie St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston