Nottingham restaurants you'll love

Go
Nottingham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Nottingham

Nottingham's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Nottingham restaurants

The Curious Oyster image

SEAFOOD

The Curious Oyster

8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham

Avg 4.1 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Cake Entree$34.00
(Single or Double) 6oz Colossal Crab Cakes + Fries + Slaw + Old Bar Tartar
Quesadilla Marina Entree$20.00
Fresh shrimp, crab, sweet chili sauce, cheddar cheese.
MD Street Corn$12.00
Corn on the cob + lump crab + Old Bay mayo + cotija cheese + pico
More about The Curious Oyster
Banditos image

 

Banditos

8137 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Liquid Queso$7.00
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.50
Blackened Shrimp$5.00
More about Banditos
Wayward Smoke House image

BBQ

Wayward Smoke House

8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham

Avg 4.1 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (Pound)$18.00
Smoked + Grilled. Choose your flavor and blue cheese or ranch.
The Wayward Burger$15.00
House blend beef, Cheddar,Wayward sauce, Shrettuce, Tomato, Onion and Bacon
K Pop Kurly Fries$15.00
Smoked Pork Belly + Korean BBQ Sauce+ Cilantro + Pickled Veggies
More about Wayward Smoke House
Massoni’s Italian Restaurant image

 

Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

8833 Belair Rd, Nottingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Massoni’s Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Bill's Seafood

9016 Belair Rd, Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.$15.95
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
Codfish Cakes$1.89
Each
Bill's Homestyle Codfish Cakes$1.89
Each
More about Bill's Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Cannella's of Perry Hall

9611 bel air road, Nottingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cannella's of Perry Hall
Chatime @ WhiteMarsh image

 

Chatime @ WhiteMarsh

8137 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Milk Tea$4.75
Mango Milk Tea$4.75
More about Chatime @ WhiteMarsh
Banner pic

 

Double T Diner Perry Hall

9010 BELAIR ROAD, Nottingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Double T Diner Perry Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Sol Oaxaca

9629 Belair Road, Nottingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sol Oaxaca

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nottingham

Cake

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Nottingham to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Middle River

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston