Nottingham restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
The Curious Oyster
8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Entree
|$34.00
(Single or Double) 6oz Colossal Crab Cakes + Fries + Slaw + Old Bar Tartar
|Quesadilla Marina Entree
|$20.00
Fresh shrimp, crab, sweet chili sauce, cheddar cheese.
|MD Street Corn
|$12.00
Corn on the cob + lump crab + Old Bay mayo + cotija cheese + pico
Banditos
8137 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham
|Popular items
|Chips & Liquid Queso
|$7.00
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$4.50
|Blackened Shrimp
|$5.00
BBQ
Wayward Smoke House
8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham
|Popular items
|Wings (Pound)
|$18.00
Smoked + Grilled. Choose your flavor and blue cheese or ranch.
|The Wayward Burger
|$15.00
House blend beef, Cheddar,Wayward sauce, Shrettuce, Tomato, Onion and Bacon
|K Pop Kurly Fries
|$15.00
Smoked Pork Belly + Korean BBQ Sauce+ Cilantro + Pickled Veggies
SEAFOOD
Bill's Seafood
9016 Belair Rd, Nottingham
|Popular items
|Extra-Large (21-25 ct.) Shrimp Per Lb.
|$15.95
24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE TO PEEL & DEVEIN
|Codfish Cakes
|$1.89
Each
|Bill's Homestyle Codfish Cakes
|$1.89
Each
Chatime @ WhiteMarsh
8137 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham
|Popular items
|Mango Smoothie
|Strawberry Milk Tea
|$4.75
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.75
Double T Diner Perry Hall
9010 BELAIR ROAD, Nottingham
Sol Oaxaca
9629 Belair Road, Nottingham