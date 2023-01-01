Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Nottingham

Nottingham restaurants
Nottingham restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Rock & Toss Nottingham

7927 Belair Road, Overlea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Basket$12.99
More about Rock & Toss Nottingham
SEAFOOD

Bill's Seafood - 9016 Belair Rd

9016 Belair Rd, Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket with French Fries$10.95
More about Bill's Seafood - 9016 Belair Rd

