Go
Toast

Capitol Creek Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

371 Market Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro$16.75
Braised CO lamb, tzatziki, purple cabbage, pico de Gallo, queso fresco, pita (Served open-faced)
Greens & Grain$14.25
Cashew pesto, farmer’s greens, quinoa pilaf, toasted cashews, fried chickpeas, apricots, sumac vinaigrette
Capitol Burger$12.00
One 8oz beef patty with American cheese, LTOP
French Dip$18.00
shaved herbs de Provence roast beef, buttered amoroso hoagie, horseradish aioli, au jus and truffle fries
Kale Caesar$12.75
Grated reggiano, fresh cut kale, brioche croutons, sun-dried tomatoes, white anchovy caesar dressing
Double Stack Burger$15.25
Two 4oz. Angus patties, pub sauce, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, American cheese, brioche
Fried Cauliflower$10.75
Crispy breaded cauliflower, house spice dusted; with ranch, blue cheese, buffalo, tamarind chutney *not available gluten free
Tikka Masala$17.95
Red creamy masala, jasmine rice, chicken OR vegan, naan
Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Southern fried chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, caramelized onions, chimichurri aioli, pepper relish, brioche
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

371 Market Street

Basalt CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SURE THING BURGER

No reviews yet

It's Where We Meat!

Ocean Seafood & Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitol Creek Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowlounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston