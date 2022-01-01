Go
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY

Nourish is a plant-based delicatessen, bakery and grocery shop dedicated to providing good tasting vegan style foods. 100% Plant-Based 100% of the time.

54 N. MAIN STREET

Popular Items

10-Wings$16.95
Key Lime Cheesecake Bar$4.75
Delicate lime flavor combined with a cheesecake texture.
Allergen notes:
Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free
Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
Buffalo Chicken$19.95
Nourish Burger$14.95
Nourish makes this patty in house. A special blend of plant based pea protein blended with proprietary Middle Eastern spices. Quite possibly the best plant based (vegan) burger in the East. Either way, can only get it at Nourish Deli & Bakery in St Albans VT. Plenty to add on to build it your way!
Mozzarella Stixs - Regular$12.95
Jalapeno Mozzarella Stix air fried and served with marinara sauce. Mildly spiced. Gluten Free.
Poutine$12.95
Yes, you can believe it? Vegan Poutine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Air fried potato stake fries covered with Nourish's mushroom gravy and Mozzarella shreds
Philly Cheesesteak$12.95
Myers Lemon Cheesecake Bar$4.75
Delicate sweet lemon flavor characteristic of the Myers Lemon in a cheescake texture.
Allergen notes:
Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free
Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
Crabby Cake Burger$14.95
Our in-house made Crab style cake with our proprietary blend of spices. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and Nourish's home-made tartar sauce. Comes with Deep River Potato Chips.
Build Your Own$14.95
Location

54 N. MAIN STREET

SAINT ALBANS VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
