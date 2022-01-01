Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen

Go
Hours:
Mon - Thurs 11am - 7pm
Fri - 11am - 3pm
Sat: 10am - 2pm

2 Michaels Mall

Popular Items

Grilled Steak & Pear Bowl$13.95
Grilled Flank Steak, Warm Quinoa, Grilled Pears, Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Red Onion, Bacon, Blueberries, Blue Cheese Crumples. Served w. warm Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free – Soy Free – Nut Free
Bacon, Egg & Honey Brunch Potato$13.50
Egg, over sweet potato with bacon and a honey drizzle. Served with purple potato honey hash.
Gluten Free - Nut Free
Location

Winthrop MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
