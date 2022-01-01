Go
Toast

Nourish Organic

Organic vegan cuisine. Serving the highest quality, freshly-made, plant-based food in OC.

1170 Baker St Ste G2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Organic Ancient Grain Muffins (Rotating Flavors)$4.50
Whole-grain, Ancient-Kamut muffins, sweetened with apple sauce and spiced and baked fresh to perfection each day. We stone-grind our own whole grains fresh, for an incomparable richness and wholesomeness only your Grandma could make.
Rotate between
Soup of the Day$13.00
Warming & comforting soups made fresh daily.
Authentic Chai - Organic$5.00
Nourish's famous, freshly brewed, Organic, oat milk chai. Brewed each day from fresh organic ginger, whole organic spices, organic Assam Tea or organic Rooibos herbal tea, and purified, mineralized, re-structured water, there is nothing like this incredible beverage.
Chickpea Salad Wrap - Organic$13.00
Freshly made Organic Chickpea Salad in our signature freshly made, ancient-grain flat bread or fresh gluten-free crepe dosa. Made from scratch with raw chickpeas, which we soak overnight and slow cook in purified water to make sure they are soft and digestible, our delicious Chickpea Salad Wrap is a treat for adults and children alike. The perfect summer time lunch for the office, the beach or your car.
(Please note: GF dosa wraps will not hold together too long, for to-go orders.)
Nourishing Plate (to-go only)
A kingly, balanced, sattvic, organic, plant-based meal, with all of the day's proteins/vegetable dishes, the soup of the day, and rice pudding.
While we don't offer single serving portions for take out, we do have 2x and 4x servings available to go!
2x servings include 1 cup of all of our specials including the soup and the rice pudding, as well as a bowl of rice, 2 flatbreads or dosas, and 2 chutneys.
4x servings include 1 pint of all of our specials including the soup and the rice pudding, as well as a quart of rice, 4 flatbreads or dosas, and 4 chutneys.
Golden Milk - Organic$6.00
A nourishing grounding blend of Organic Coconut and Organic Oat Milk, Organic Turmeric and Spices, blended with Organic Almonds, Organic Dates and touch of Organic Maple Syrup
Crepe Dosa$3.00
A gluten-free crepe cooked fresh, to order from rice and lentils.
Holy Kitchari - Organic$6.00
Ayurveda's holy food. Simple, hearty stew of organic basmati rice, moong lentils, spices & vegetables. For balance, healing, digestive problems, cleansing, babies, the elderly and spiritual clarity.
Nourishing Bowl - Organic$15.00
A beautiful, balanced, organic meal of Grain, Protein & Vegetables.
Protein & Vegetable Daily Specials
Organic, nourishing vegetables. Prepared fresh, from scratch, daily.
See full menu

Location

1170 Baker St Ste G2

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EGG LXIII

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butcher's House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eat's Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy! All Day Happy Hour! Let's Eat Sushi!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston