Nourish Organic

A kingly, balanced, sattvic, organic, plant-based meal, with all of the day's proteins/vegetable dishes, the soup of the day, and rice pudding.

While we don't offer single serving portions for take out, we do have 2x and 4x servings available to go!

2x servings include 1 cup of all of our specials including the soup and the rice pudding, as well as a bowl of rice, 2 flatbreads or dosas, and 2 chutneys.

4x servings include 1 pint of all of our specials including the soup and the rice pudding, as well as a quart of rice, 4 flatbreads or dosas, and 4 chutneys.

