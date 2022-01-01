Nouvelle Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
217 Grace St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
217 Grace St, Norfolk VA 23510
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Culture Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Wisteria Cafe at The Chrysler Museum
Come in and enjoy!
The Stockpot
We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.