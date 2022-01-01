Go
Nouvelle Restaurant image

Nouvelle Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

217 Grace St

Norfolk, VA 23510

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

217 Grace St, Norfolk VA 23510

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Culture Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wisteria Cafe at The Chrysler Museum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Stockpot

No reviews yet

We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Major Phillie Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.

Nouvelle Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston