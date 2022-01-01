Go
Toast

Nouvelle

Come in and enjoy!

214 S Clay St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spritzer - Aperol$12.00
Aperol, Prosecco, Soda
NOTES: Bubbly and refreshing with a hint of orange!
ATG - Citra Ass Down (IPA)$9.00
Louisville local brewery doing a zesty and hoppy American IPA
Ferraris - Sant' Eufemia (GLS)$12.00
GRAPE: Ruche
REGION: Piedmonte, IT
NOTES: Roses & fresh cherry with savory herb complexity.
House Old Fashioned$10.00
Bourbon, Smoked Syrup, Bitters, Orange
NOTES: Our spin on the classic with a lightly smoked syrup
Les Belles Roches - Chardonnay (GLS)$13.00
GRAPE: Chardonnay \t\t
REGION: Burgundy, FR
NOTES: Tart peach & lemon with crushed limestone body.
Kruger Rumpf - Rose (GLS)$11.00
GRAPE: Spatburgunder – (ROSE)
REGION: Nahe, GE
NOTES: Delicate raspberry & pink apple with crisp finish.
Pierre Sparr - Sparkling ROSE (GLS)$13.00
GRAPE: Sparkling – Brut\t (Rose)\t\t
REGION: Alsace, FR
NOTES: Strawberries & cream with delightful texture.
Cheese Plate$20.00
Rotating selection of three artisan cheeses.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam, cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili.
Combo Plate$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili.
Bianca Vianga - Prosecco (GLS)$12.00
GRAPE: Prosecco (Glera) - Brut
REGION: Veneto, IT
NOTES: Tart apple & chamomile spice with lively shimmer.
See full menu

Location

214 S Clay St

Louisville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Galaxie

No reviews yet

Light-filled watering hole serving globally inspired tacos, plus craft cocktails & beer.

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

No reviews yet

Just a few blocks from Butchertown Grocery sits BG Bakery, offering freshly-made breads and pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more. It additionally features a retail wine & spirits shop.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston