Nova Coffee Co

DONUTS

112 N Park Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte$3.50
Nova Turkey$9.00
Turkey / Honey Avocado Aioli / Swiss Cheese / Greens / Tomato / Bacon
Bowl$3.00
Start with two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are all yours.
Lemonades
Cold Brew$4.50
Single Donut$1.50
Wrap$3.00
Start with a flour tortilla wrap, two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are yours.
Sweet Home Avocado$7.00
Fife Toast / Bed of Avocado / Seasoned Egg / Red Pepper Flakes / Goat Cheese / Lemon Sprinkle
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

112 N Park Ave

Warren OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
