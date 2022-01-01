Nova Europa Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON
1311 Lamberton drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1311 Lamberton drive
Silver Spring MD
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Chicken Basket
Serving the best fried chicken for over 40 years, along with sandwiches and seafood. Each order cooked fresh to ensure you get the very best. Call ahead for your convenience.
Hakuna Matata Grill
At Hakuna Matata Grill, we truly believe that there is more that unites us in the world, than that which divides us. We believe that there is beauty in the diversity of cultures; otherwise the world would be a very boring place. As die hard foodies, we believe that food is a great unifier and a way to showcase a culture.
Our menu is a showcase of food from the place of our roots – East Africa.
Islands Lounge
Come in and enjoy!