Nova Europa Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

1311 Lamberton drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)

Popular Items

Rainbow Trout$19.95
Chicken Marsala$17.95
Portebello mushrooms$8.95
Lamb Chops Rosemarino$27.95
Shrimp A La Guillo$9.25
Chocolate Cake$6.25
Limoncello Cake$6.25
Chicken Picata$17.95
Cheese Cake$6.50
Grilled Salmon$23.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1311 Lamberton drive

Silver Spring MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
