Novak's Tavern & Patio
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
475 N High St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
475 N High St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Club Priority Group
Come in and enjoy!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
463 N. High Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love.
Hot Chicken Takeover
Come in and enjoy!