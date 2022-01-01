Go
Novara

Modern Take on Northern Italian Food

556 Adams Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pappardelle Bolognese$27.00
ground wagyu beef, veal & pork, touch of cream, shaved parmesan
Chicken & Broccoli$25.00
rigatoni, white wine, garlic parmesan cream sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
Angus Beef Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, onion
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
crispy all-white chicken breast, french fries
Chicken Marsala$25.00
rigatoni, portobello mushrooms, roasted shallots, sweet marsala sauce, parmesan
Lemon Rosemary Chicken Wings$15.00
honey glaze, dijon aioli
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
*anchovies upon request
Antipasto Salad$15.00
arugula, cannellini beans, crispy proscuitto, cucumber, olives, shaved parmesan, asiago croutons, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
rigatoni, tomato sauce, fresh parsley
Location

556 Adams Street

Milton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Novara - Gift Cards

No reviews yet

ITALIAN FOOD IN A HISTORIC SETTING

Abby Park

No reviews yet

Abby Park offers American cuisine with a modern and creative twist.

Peel Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

the plate @ milton marketplace

No reviews yet

Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton’s historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods.
The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate’s offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.

