Nova's Sushi Bar And Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
SUSHI
1337 Tusculum Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1337 Tusculum Blvd
GREENEVILLE TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smashy's Burgers And Shakes
Come in and enjoy!
Old Oak Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
RedEye Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Creamy Cup
Come in and enjoy!