Novato restaurants you'll love

HopMonk Tavern Novato
224 Vintage Way, Novato
|Artichoke
|$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
|Wings 16
|$20.00
Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
Boca Pizzeria
454 Ignacio blvd, Novato
|Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
|$9.00
Pumpkin cheese cake with a praline-toffee topping, served with whipped cream and caramel sauce
|Sausage & Pepperoni
|$21.00
fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil
|Rustico Salad
|$13.50
mixed greens, feta, cured black olives, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, herb focaccia croutons, preserved lemon-mint vinaigrette
Super Duper Burgers
5800 Nave Drive, Novato
|SUPER SHAKE
|$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|REGULAR SHAKE
|$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Le Col Rouge
1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Yee, Haw.
|The Southern Belle
|$14.00
Hot chicken loungin in a gluten-free wrap with fresh veggies. (Grilled or Fried)
|Love Me Tender
|$14.00
3 jumbo tenders and a choice of 2 sides.
Marin Coffee Roasters
466 Ignacio Blvd, Novato
Ayawaska Novato
850 Lamont Ave, Novato
|Ceviche de Clasico GF
|$19.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato
|Seco de Carne *
|$25.00
traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider and cilantro served with rice and criolla sauce.
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant
877 Grant Avenue, Novato
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
apple cider slaw, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, brioche bun, bread and butter pickles
|The "Goff" Burger
|$20.00
chuck brisket-short rib patty, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, poppers
|The Burger 8oz
|$16.00
chuck brisket-short rib patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
Trailhead
127 San Marin Dr., Novato