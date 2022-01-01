Novato restaurants you'll love

Go
Novato restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Novato

Novato's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Novato restaurants

HopMonk Tavern Novato image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern Novato

224 Vintage Way, Novato

Avg 3.9 (1782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Kale Caesar$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Wings 16$20.00
Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
More about HopMonk Tavern Novato
Boca Pizzeria image

 

Boca Pizzeria

454 Ignacio blvd, Novato

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake$9.00
Pumpkin cheese cake with a praline-toffee topping, served with whipped cream and caramel sauce
Sausage & Pepperoni$21.00
fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil
Rustico Salad$13.50
mixed greens, feta, cured black olives, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, herb focaccia croutons, preserved lemon-mint vinaigrette
More about Boca Pizzeria
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

5800 Nave Drive, Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
REGULAR SHAKE$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Le Col Rouge image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Le Col Rouge

1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$10.00
Yee, Haw.
The Southern Belle$14.00
Hot chicken loungin in a gluten-free wrap with fresh veggies. (Grilled or Fried)
Love Me Tender$14.00
3 jumbo tenders and a choice of 2 sides.
More about Le Col Rouge
Crave image

 

Crave

340 Ignacio Blvd, Novato

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crave
Rickey's image

 

Rickey's

250 Entrada Dr, Novato

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rickey's
Marin Coffee Roasters image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Marin Coffee Roasters

466 Ignacio Blvd, Novato

Avg 4.4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Marin Coffee Roasters
Restaurant banner

 

Ayawaska Novato

850 Lamont Ave, Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ceviche de Clasico GF$19.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato
Seco de Carne *$25.00
traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider and cilantro served with rice and criolla sauce.
More about Ayawaska Novato
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant image

 

Finnegan's Marin Restaurant

877 Grant Avenue, Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
apple cider slaw, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, brioche bun, bread and butter pickles
The "Goff" Burger$20.00
chuck brisket-short rib patty, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, poppers
The Burger 8oz$16.00
chuck brisket-short rib patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
More about Finnegan's Marin Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Trailhead

127 San Marin Dr., Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Trailhead

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Novato

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Novato to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston