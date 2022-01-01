Novato bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Novato restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Novato

HopMonk Tavern Novato image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern Novato

224 Vintage Way, Novato

Avg 3.9 (1782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Kale Caesar$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Wings 16$20.00
Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
More about HopMonk Tavern Novato
Rickey's image

 

Rickey's

250 Entrada Dr, Novato

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rickey's
Restaurant banner

 

Ayawaska Novato

850 Lamont Ave, Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seco de Carne *$25.00
traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider and cilantro served with rice and criolla sauce.
Ceviche de Clasico GF$19.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato
More about Ayawaska Novato

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Novato

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Novato to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston