Novato bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Novato
More about HopMonk Tavern Novato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HopMonk Tavern Novato
224 Vintage Way, Novato
|Popular items
|Artichoke
|$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
|Wings 16
|$20.00
Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
More about Ayawaska Novato
Ayawaska Novato
850 Lamont Ave, Novato
|Popular items
|Seco de Carne *
|$25.00
traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider and cilantro served with rice and criolla sauce.
|Ceviche de Clasico GF
|$19.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato