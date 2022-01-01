Novelty Eats
Come in and enjoy!
1821 Hobart Ave
Location
1821 Hobart Ave
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Caridad Williamsbridge
Casual family style dining. Service the tastiest rotisserie chicken in the BX. We proudly serve latinx inspired dishes that feel and taste like abuela used to make them. We provide delivery, dine in, take out and catering services.
Turtle Cove Golf Center
Grab a bite to eat while practicing your swing. Delicious wood-fired pizza, burgers, tacos, sliders, fried shrimp, fried calamari, lobster roll, fish n chips. Beer, wine and soft drinks.
Epoxy Bar and Restaurant
Open for Lunch and Dinner Thursday through Sunday.
Hot Dog Factory
Come in and enjoy!