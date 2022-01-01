Novi Coffee and Tea
Come in and enjoy!
47490 Grand River Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
47490 Grand River Ave
Novi MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean
Better Food! Better Mood! Come in and enjoy!
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
PAC
Pi's Asian Cuisine offers a variety of our Asian favorites, where each meal is packed with the freshest ingredients and love from our staff! Whether it's our korean fried rice or our retro sushi roll, we promise great food that you will enjoy and come back for.