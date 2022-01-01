Chicken tenders in Novi

Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean image

 

Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean

47454 Grand River Avenue, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Pita Chips and Sumac
Chopped Olive Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Red Onions, Peppadew, Tomatoes and Cucumbers
Lentil Soup & Bread
Crushed lentils with vermicelli and spices. Served with hot pita.
More about Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean
Picasso Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS

Picasso Deli

39915 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
More about Picasso Deli
Main pic

 

11/11 Burgers & Fries

39601 Grand River Avenue, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$5.99
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries

