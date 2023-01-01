Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Novi
/
Novi
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Novi restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Detroit Wing Company - Novi
48975 Grand River Avenue, Novi
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company - Novi
SOUPS • SALADS
Picasso Deli
39915 Grand River Ave, Novi
Avg 4.4
(492 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.99
More about Picasso Deli
