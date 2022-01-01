Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Novi
/
Novi
/
Cookies
Novi restaurants that serve cookies
Novi Coffee and Tea
47490 Grand River Ave, Novi
Avg 4.3
(600 reviews)
Cookies & Cream
$0.00
More about Novi Coffee and Tea
SOUPS • SALADS
Picasso Deli
39915 Grand River Ave, Novi
Avg 4.4
(492 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.99
More about Picasso Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Novi
Garden Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
More near Novi to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(962 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1520 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston