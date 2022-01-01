French fries in Novi
Novi restaurants that serve french fries
More about J-Bo Bistro
J-Bo Bistro
39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi
|French Fries
|$1.50
|Chicken Noodle
|$3.50
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$7.00
More about Picasso Deli
SOUPS • SALADS
Picasso Deli
39915 Grand River Ave, Novi
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
|#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
|#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle