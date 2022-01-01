French fries in Novi

Go
Novi restaurants
Toast

Novi restaurants that serve french fries

J-Bo Bistro image

 

J-Bo Bistro

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$1.50
Chicken Noodle$3.50
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.00
More about J-Bo Bistro
Picasso Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS

Picasso Deli

39915 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
More about Picasso Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Novi

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Hibachi Steaks

California Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Novi to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

No reviews yet

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston