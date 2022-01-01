Grilled chicken in Novi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Novi restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

11/11 Burgers & Fries

39601 Grand River Avenue, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
5oz Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
5oz Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
5oz marinated chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, house spices, house made chicken sauce
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries
Item pic

BIRYANI • CURRY

Masala Indian Kitchen

43168 Grand River Avenue, Novi

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
..white bread, pulled chicken, onion & green peppers; grilled
More about Masala Indian Kitchen
Border Cantina image

SALADS • BBQ

Border Cantina

21420 NOVI RD, Novi

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken Taco ala carte$4.25
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Border Cantina

