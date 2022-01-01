Reuben in Novi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

J-Bo Bistro image

 

J-Bo Bistro

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$7.50
More about J-Bo Bistro
Two Way's Reuben image

SOUPS • SALADS

Picasso Deli

39915 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Choice of Sauerkraut or Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Grilled Rye Bread
Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Grilled Rye Bread
More about Picasso Deli

