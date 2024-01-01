Shrimp tacos in Novi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Novi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
NOVI TACO FEST: 44175 West 12 Mile Road, Novi
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$7.00
More about Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
SALADS • BBQ
Border Cantina
21420 NOVI RD, Novi
Avg 3.8
(971 reviews)
Shrimp Taco ala carte
$4.25
More about Border Cantina
