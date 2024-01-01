Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Novi

Novi restaurants
Novi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -

NOVI TACO FEST: 44175 West 12 Mile Road, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$7.00
More about Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
SALADS • BBQ

Border Cantina

21420 NOVI RD, Novi

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco ala carte$4.25
More about Border Cantina

