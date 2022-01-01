Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Novi

Novi restaurants
Novi restaurants that serve turkey clubs

J-Bo Bistro image

 

J-Bo Bistro

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Panini$7.50
More about J-Bo Bistro
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Picasso Deli

39915 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Tweener
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Choice of Tortilla
Turkey Club
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast
More about Picasso Deli

