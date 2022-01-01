Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Novi
/
Novi
/
Turkey Clubs
Novi restaurants that serve turkey clubs
J-Bo Bistro
39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Panini
$7.50
More about J-Bo Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS
Picasso Deli
39915 Grand River Ave, Novi
Avg 4.4
(492 reviews)
Turkey Club Tweener
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Choice of Tortilla
Turkey Club
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast
More about Picasso Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Novi
California Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Nachos
More near Novi to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston