Novo Cucina

At Novo Cucina, authentic Italian culinary tradition marries innovative and relaxed dining, offering offering guests a fresh Italian and locally sourced menu. Novo features regional entrees, artisanal pizza, hand-made pastas, fresh salads and alluring appetizers. Our menu is selectively paired with a refreshing list of hand-picked boutique wines. Diners finish their meal with Atlanta’s only gelato artigianale, made by hand in-house every day.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
Pepperoni e Salsiccia$15.00
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella; tomato sauce
Tagliolini al Pomodoro e Basilico$15.00
Angel hair pasta, garlic, tomato, basil
Rigatoni alla Salsiccia$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
Tagliatelle ai Funghi$15.00
Tagliatelle, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, porcini cream
Cheese$13.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
Lasagnette alla Bolognese$18.00
Pappardelle, “deconstructed lasagna”, beef bolognese, bechamel
Pepperoni$14.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella; tomato sauce
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody GA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

