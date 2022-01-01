At Novo Cucina, authentic Italian culinary tradition marries innovative and relaxed dining, offering offering guests a fresh Italian and locally sourced menu. Novo features regional entrees, artisanal pizza, hand-made pastas, fresh salads and alluring appetizers. Our menu is selectively paired with a refreshing list of hand-picked boutique wines. Diners finish their meal with Atlanta’s only gelato artigianale, made by hand in-house every day.



PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd • $$