Novo Brazil

The already known amazing beers and kombuchas now with awesome food options! All fresh with a Brazilian taste! Check it out!

2015 Birch Rd • $$

Avg 4 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Cheese Brazilian Empanadas$16.00
Novo Burger$16.00
Homemade burger with cheese, Jalapeño sauce, stout bacon (Corvo Negro), onions, pickles and lettuce
Add Fries or Onion Rings
Chicken Wings - 8 units$16.00
Served with cashew nut.
Choice of Buffalo sauce or Mango beer and tomatillo sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
Chocolate Molten Cake BIRTHDAY
Recovery 16oz$2.99
Carne Asada Fries$18.00
Western Burger$16.00
Skewer - Chicken$17.00
Location

2015 Birch Rd

Chula Vista CA

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
