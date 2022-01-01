Go
Novrozsky's Beaumont

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3925 Dowlen • $$

Avg 4.5 (1443 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Turkey Buger$7.99
Ground white turkey on a Jalapeño Bun w/Chipotle Ranch, avocado, L, T, O, with pepper jack cheese and bacon
Fried Chicken Spud$8.99
Fried chicken tenders, gravy & cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$7.99
Fresh, all natural hromone free beef served on your choice of bread
Desserts
Kid Chicken Strips$3.99
Children 12 years and under. Served with fries
Fries$2.89
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3925 Dowlen

Beaumont TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

