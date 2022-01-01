Go
Novrozsky's

Come in and enjoy!

3016 FM 365

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.29
BBQ Beef Spud$8.99
Chopped BBQ beef, cheddar & purple onions.
Turkey Burger$5.99
Ground white turkey, Built like our burgers (16 fat grams, 381 calories)
Novo Chips$3.49
Thin sliced potatoes fried just right
Santa Fe Spud$8.99
Texas Chili, cheddar cheese & purple onions.
Homemade onion rings$3.49
The real thing
Desserts
Fries$2.89
Fountain and Bottled Drinks
Cheeseburger$6.89
A classic
Location

3016 FM 365

Nederland TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:10 pm
