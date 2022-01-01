Go
Nowon

Korean American Pocha. Come on in or order to enjoy at your home!

BBQ

507 e 6th st • $$

Avg 4.5 (1479 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Tater Tots$9.00
Honey Butter or Curry Spiced.
Spicy K.F.C.$17.00
Korean Fried Chicken. Gochujang Glazed & Garnished with Sesame Seed, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, Side of Bleu Cheese Buttermilk.
Jae's Chicken Bun$18.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Crushed Peanuts, Cabbage, Sesame Mayo On Toasted Potato Bread.
Chopped Cheese Rice Cakes$15.00
AS SEEN ON VICE MUNCHIES. Spiced Beef, Soy Pickled Jalapeno, Aged Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb.
Legendary Burger$19.00
NYWFF BURGER BASH 2021 CONTENDER! Smashed Double, American Cheese, Kimchi Mayo, Bread & Butter Pickles On Toasted Big Marty Seeded Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

507 e 6th st

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
