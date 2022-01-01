Go
Toast

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

America’s Gourmet Drive Thru, NQC!

6189 Miami Lakes Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cuban Toast$1.35
Comfort Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed black beans, grilled onions, roasted corn, house cilantro aioli, choice of bowl base & side.
Smoked Ham Croquette$1.25
Ain’t mommas But darn close! Smoked ham croquettes! We finally found a local manufacturer to try and duplicate my mommas smoked ham croquettes, they taste DELICIOUS!
Colada$1.50
4oz cup of Cafe La Llave Cuban coffee.
Guava Pastelito$1.25
Traditional guava paste puff pastry.
Pan con Tortilla$5.75
Two egg omelette, smoked ham, Swiss cheese & onions. ** Pictured on Spanish Ciabatta Bread **
Turkey Vaca Frita$9.75
Pulled turkey breast, sautéed black beans, grilled peppers & onions, house mojo aioli, choice of bowl base.
Pan con Bistec$7.50
Cuban steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, shoestring potato, Cuban bread.
Cafe con Leche
Take it our way or make it your way :)
Cortadito$1.75
2oz coffee, 2oz choice of milk.
Location

6189 Miami Lakes Drive

Miami Lakes FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
