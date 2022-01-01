Neuse River Brewing & Brasserie
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
518 Pershing Road, Ste. 100
Raleigh, NC 27608
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
518 Pershing Road, Ste. 100, Raleigh NC 27608
Nearby restaurants
ClubHouse from AC Events
Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer takeaway dinner kits for four people, with weekly changing family-style menus made with fresh ingredients. Each dinner kit includes a salad, a main course, and a dessert.
We also have a rotating selection specialty market items and ingredients, curated by Ashley Christensen, to supplement your cooking at home.
Wine and other beverage offerings picked by beverage director Cappie Peete are also available.
All orders placed will be available for contactless pick up on Fridays and Saturdays at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time (1pm to 5pm) and include the make a model of your car in the special request field.
With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254 or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.
AC Events Holiday Catering
Holiday catering from the AC Restaurants group.
Bloomsbury Bistro
Your neighborhood bistro.
Standard Beer + Food
Come in and enjoy!