Go
Neuse River Brewing & Brasserie image
Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch

Neuse River Brewing & Brasserie

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

518 Pershing Road, Ste. 100

Raleigh, NC 27608

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

518 Pershing Road, Ste. 100, Raleigh NC 27608

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ClubHouse from AC Events

No reviews yet

Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer takeaway dinner kits for four people, with weekly changing family-style menus made with fresh ingredients. Each dinner kit includes a salad, a main course, and a dessert.
We also have a rotating selection specialty market items and ingredients, curated by Ashley Christensen, to supplement your cooking at home.
Wine and other beverage offerings picked by beverage director Cappie Peete are also available.
All orders placed will be available for contactless pick up on Fridays and Saturdays at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time (1pm to 5pm) and include the make a model of your car in the special request field.
With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254‬ or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.

AC Events Holiday Catering

No reviews yet

Holiday catering from the AC Restaurants group.

Bloomsbury Bistro

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood bistro.

Standard Beer + Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neuse River Brewing & Brasserie

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston