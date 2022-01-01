Go
Toast

New Realm Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

1209 Craft Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Tartar Sauce, tomato, lettuce, Hoagie Roll
Cheddar Crusted Mac and Cheese$10.00
Elbow Pasta, Belgian Amber Glaze (V)
New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh White Fish, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce
New Realm Burger$13.00
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
Asian-Style Loaded Fries$11.00
Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro,
Garlic-Miso Mayo
See full menu

Location

1209 Craft Lane

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malbon Bros BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth

No reviews yet

A Speciality Beverage Company!

Pelons Baja Grill

No reviews yet

RED MILL LOCATION:
Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally-owned, Big Woody's is the locals spot where you can count on great staff, cold beverages and outstanding food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston