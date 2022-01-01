Go
1337 14th St NW

SCHÖNRAM GRÜNHOPFEN PILS Fresh Hop German Pilsner (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness)$4.00
DE LA SENNE ZENNE PILS German Pilsner (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness)$4.00
(Belgium / 4.9% / 42° / 11.2 oz. / Single) De La Senne’s first Pilsner! Zenne Pils is a bottom-fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurized beer. The traditional method of decoction with which it is brewed adds depth and complexity to its malty character. It is slightly hazy, finely bitter, and very nicely drinkable. It is generously hopped with the most noble old varieties of German hops.
LULZ LEMONADE: BLACKBERRY LEMONADE Hard Seltzer (Gluten-Free)$16.00
(Illinois / 5.0% / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) A Hard Seltzer made with Lemons and Blackberries produced under Phase Three’s LULZ brand.
PHASE THREE TRIO OF STARS Hazy Double IPA (Hop - Soft & Juicy)$19.00
(Illinois / 7.7% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A Hazy Double IPA brewed with Galaxy, Mosaic and Citra hops.
PHASE THREE DDH GRUNGE Hazy Double IPA (Hop - Soft & Juicy)$19.00
(Illinois / 8.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A Hazy Double IPA brewed with BRU-1, Vic Secret and Galaxy hops.
BIERSTADT SLOW POUR PILS German Pilsner (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness)$20.00
(Colorado / 5.1% / 42° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Not everything in your life has to be in a damn hurry. Try Beirstadt Lagerhaus’ northern German-inspired Pilsner. It is strikingly pale, crisp and bitter. It is softly malty, aromatic and crushable. Really, this beer is the reason that they brew anything. They take 30 hours to make this on the brew day, and then they lager it until anyone with any normal sense of perspective would say "enough already."
RESIDENT CULTURE RIDING FOR THE FEELING Italian Pilsner (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness)$18.00
(North Carolina / 5.0% / 42° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) An Italian Pilsner hopped with Saphir, Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Hersbrucker.
PHASE THREE P3 HAÚS LAGER Pale Lager (Crisp - Malt-Accented)$13.00
(Illinois / 5.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Our patience for a house lager from Phase Three has been rewarded with a crisp, snappy 5.0% ABV brew with some bready-malt depth that finishes clean.
PHASE THREE PIXEL DENSITY Hazy IPA (Hop - Soft & Juicy)$18.00
(Illinois / 6.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A Hazy IPA brewed with Citra hops.
3 FONTEINEN CUVÉE ARMAND & GASTON 2017/2018: B.25 Oude Gueuze (Reserve - Large Format)$65.00
Location

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
