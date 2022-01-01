(Colorado / 5.1% / 42° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Not everything in your life has to be in a damn hurry. Try Beirstadt Lagerhaus’ northern German-inspired Pilsner. It is strikingly pale, crisp and bitter. It is softly malty, aromatic and crushable. Really, this beer is the reason that they brew anything. They take 30 hours to make this on the brew day, and then they lager it until anyone with any normal sense of perspective would say "enough already."

