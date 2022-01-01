Go
Toast

Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member.
We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.

4100 William Penn Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Banana
White Chocolate Oreo
Coffee Smoothie
Holistic Healer
Birthday Cake
PB&J$7.25
Oreo
Banana Split$7.25
See full menu

Location

4100 William Penn Highway

Monroeville PA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Rig's BBQ

No reviews yet

Chef Driven Smoke Meats

Grandslam Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosecliff Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gateway Grill

No reviews yet

Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston