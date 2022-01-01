Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member.
We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.
4100 William Penn Highway
Monroeville PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
