Go
Toast

Pub Frato Chagrin Falls

Pub Frato is a chef-driven gastropub that is always pushing the creativity limits on traditional pub-fare! Voted Best Gastropub in Cleveland 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022 by Cleveland Magazine.

25 Pleasant Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Taco$15.50
hand breaded shrimp + sweet corn + sweet chili aioli + scallion
Soft Pretzel$9.00
beer cheese fondue + whole grain honey mustard
Hand Cut Truffle Fries$13.50
hand-cut fries + truffle essence + parm + rosemary aioli
Fish & Chips$22.50
beer-battered atlantic cod + tangy slaw + tartar + hand-cut fries
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
whiskey pickle brine + pickles + tangy slaw + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
Graciella Salad$13.00
great lakes growers living greens mix + goat cheese + cranberry + spiced nuts + pickled onion + champagne vinaigrette
Crispy Confit Chicken Wings$16.00
choice of:
nashville hot, korean bbq, pub sauce, garlic parm
celery, blue cheese or ranch available upon request
Pub Burger$16.50
creekstone farms burger + arugula + onion jam + rosemary aioli + brie + bacon + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
T Burger$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
comes with hand cut fries
Cauliflower Wings$14.00
choice of:
nashville hot, korean bbq, pub sauce, garlic parm
celery, blue cheese or ranch available upon request
See full menu

Location

25 Pleasant Drive

Chagrin Falls OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Batuqui on the Falls

No reviews yet

Authentic Brazilian cuisine right in the heart of Chagrin Falls! Chef's Carla and Gustavo bring you the taste of Brasil from their homeland. Come visit or order takeout and delivery! We love to share our culture!

Lemon Falls Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ETalian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston