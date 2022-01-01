Lincoln Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
57 Lincoln st
Popular Items
Location
57 Lincoln st
Newton MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Anna's Taqueria
Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!
b.good
Food with roots.
Anna's Taqueria
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!