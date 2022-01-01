Go
Toast

Lincoln Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

57 Lincoln st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$12.00
Our classic sauce and cheese pizza
French Fries$5.00
Steak n Cheese$12.00
Premium Shaved Steak, Melted American Cheese, Choice of Toppings, on a Braided Sesame Roll
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Chicken Parm Sub$11.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, on a Braided Sesame Roll
Pizza$12.00
Build your own. Choose your toppings!!
Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Creamy Greek Dressing
The Italian$11.00
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, House Oil
Build Your Own Bowl$9.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
See full menu

Location

57 Lincoln st

Newton MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!

b.good

No reviews yet

Food with roots.

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston