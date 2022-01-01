Ntaba Coffee- Moms Music
Come in and enjoy!
1900 Mellwood Avenue
Location
1900 Mellwood Avenue
Louisville KY
Nearby restaurants
Trifecta
Pizza/Burritos/Salads
Derby City Pizza Co.
Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.
Pat's Steak House
Come in and enjoy!
Ntaba Coffee Haus
Come in and enjoy!