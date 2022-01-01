NU Kitchen Worcester

Go
Here you can relax, meet a friend and enjoy wonderful, healthy and fresh offerings. During the day you will find the place full of people using the free wifi, having meetings, or just relaxing and reading a book. At night it turns into a hip restaurant with an after 5PM menu featuring local and craft beers and wine.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

335 Chandler Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)

Popular Items

Real Fruit Smoothies
Buddha Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Supercharged Smoothies
UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Updated MAUI ACAI BOWL **in freezer ask cashier**$10.99
Organic Acai, and banana base. Topped with coconut, granola, pineapple,strawberries, peanut butter, and with a superfood fudge drizzle
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
OAHU ACAI **in freezer ask cashier**$9.99
Organic Acai, bananas, almond milk and fresh juiced apples topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.
Southwest Salad$10.49
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Turkey Avocado$10.99
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
335 Chandler Street

Worcester MA

Sunday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
