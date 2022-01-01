Go
Nu Crepes

CHICKEN • CREPES

115 W Schiller Ct • $

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Cheesecake$7.00
Fresh sweetened strawberries with homemade frosting
Reuben-Esque$13.00
1/3lb of corned beef, imported Swiss, sauerkraut, marble rye, 1000 island, and a pickle spear
Hail Caesar!$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov
Inside Out Boy$10.50
Fried egg outside, chorizo, grilled chicken, spinach, chipotle mayo & mozz/prov
Campfire$7.50
Marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham cracker, biscoff & dark chocolate sauce
LumberJack'd$10.50
Two fresh eggs, *hash browns, choice of breakfast meat, cheddar, green onion & a shot of Grade A maple syrup on the side.
*hash browns cooked in bacon fat
Ham & Swiss$8.00
Ham, dijon mayo & swiss
Kickin' Chicken$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar
Nutella$6.35
Nutella & friends
Cali$10.00
Turkey, ham, avocado, spinach, bacon, cilantro-lime ranch & mozz/prov
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 W Schiller Ct

Elmhurst IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
