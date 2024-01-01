Go
Banner picView gallery

Nu Grille - 24 N National Ave

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24 N National Ave

Fort Scott, KS 66701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

24 N National Ave, Fort Scott KS 66701

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sharky's Pub & Grub
orange starNo Reviews
16 N National Ave Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Brickstreet Barbecue - 3 W. Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
3 W. Oak St. Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Papa Don's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
10 N Main Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Buzzs BBQ & Steakhouse - 2500 East Austin Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2500 East Austin Blvd. Nevada, MO 64772
View restaurantnext
C4 Coffeehouse and Country Store - 102 South Ozark Street
orange starNo Reviews
102 South Ozark Street Girard, KS 66743
View restaurantnext
Pickled Pete's Bar & Grill - 303 E McKay
orange starNo Reviews
303 E McKay Frontenac, KS 66763
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fort Scott

Joplin

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nu Grille - 24 N National Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston