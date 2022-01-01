Go
NU Kitchen Newburyport

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

19 Pleasant Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Buddha Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$10.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.
Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
Real Fruit Smoothies
Banh Mi Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice, topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, arugula, wild mushrooms, avocado, sesame seeds and our chipotle soy aioli.
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap$10.99
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
Turkey Avocado$10.99
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
Southwest Salad$10.49
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Supercharged Smoothies
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport MA 01950

Directions

NU Kitchen Newburyport

